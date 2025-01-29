Rahul Gandhi a 'national spokesperson' of anti-India forces: UP Dy CM

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "national spokesperson of anti-India forces", amid the latter's video message in which he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sold the country's interests under the Indo-US trade deal.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Pathak said, "Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have reached a level of falsehood, a level from which there is no return. The baseless allegations Rahul Gandhi makes against Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India every day, and the venom he spews on social media, are not only condemnable but also constitute treason." "Today, the country is witnessing how far Rahul Gandhi's political standards have fallen. His sole objective now is to utter lies after lies, incite the public, spread anarchy, and undermine India's strength," Pathak said.

In a post on X on February 23, the Congress leader had also claimed that Modi is unable to sleep at night due to a court case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the United States and alleged that it is a case against the ruling BJP and its financial architecture.

The video message posted on X was in response to Modi's "shameless politics" attack on Congress in connection with the Indian Youth Congress' "shirtless" protest during the AI summit in Delhi.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi supported this naked dance and called these naked Congress members 'Babbar Sher' (lion)," Pathak said, asserting that Gandhi's support for this act proves that he is the mastermind behind this entire script.

"Rahul Gandhi has become the national spokesperson of anti-India forces in the country. He is the biggest brand ambassador of negative politics in the country. Spreading anarchy in the country, inciting riots, defaming India on foreign platforms, inciting people by spreading fake news, and inciting protests by spreading rumours are the hallmarks of Rahul Gandhi's politics," he said. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ