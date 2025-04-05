Rahul Gandhi 'acting against' India's interests, should study Constitution: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 5 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "acting against" India's interests and asked him to read and study the Constitution before allegedly "misusing" it for his "lies".

Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister of State, also said that if it were not for the protection from prosecution that MPs enjoy, the Congress legislators in Parliament would have had to face legal action for the alleged "lies and communal hatred" they spreaded during the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The BJP leader's contentions were made in a Facebook post in which he said, "To Rahul Gandhi, who is simultaneously promoting the Constitution and acting against the interests of India, I would like to say - before misusing the Constitution for your lies, you should try to read and study it." Chandrasekhar further said that the Waqf law and its previous amendments were brought by the past Congress governments as part of their "appeasement politics".

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the Waqf Amendment Bill, has paved the way for the restoration of property rights of the people and use of Waqf properties by the poor in the Muslim community, he said in his post.

The Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha passed it following a 13-hour marathon debate.

The Bill was approved in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had cleared it with the support of 288 members, while 232 voted against it. PTI HMP HMP ROH