Rahul Gandhi advised newly-elected MPs to speak against injustice to K'taka: DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has advised the newly-elected MPs and also those who lost in the Lok Sabha elections to raise their voice against injustice and indifferent attitude towards Karnataka, the state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Friday.

Shivakumar was addressing reporters after Gandhi held a meeting with the Congress leaders who were elected and also those who lost the Lok Sabha election at the Congress office here.

Gandhi congratulated the nine Congress MPs who got elected to the Lok Sabha. He also advised them to stay in touch with the people of the constituency more than Bengaluru and Delhi, the DCM said, adding the Congress top leader also told them to take the State government's help to get the public works done.

"Rahul Gandhi boosted the morale of the defeated candidates. He told them that even though you lose the election, you should be among the people and win the hearts of those who did not vote for us," Shivakumar said.

The DCM said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have been invited to the All India Congress Committee executive committee meeting to be held on Saturday and after returning from this meeting, we will discuss with our leaders next week.

Regarding the fraud in Maharshi Valmiki Vikas Nigam, the DCM said, "There is no question of us handing over this case to the CBI. CBI is allowed to conduct investigations even without the permission of the state government if there is any illegal activity in banks and financial institutions. We are ready to provide all kinds of cooperation in their investigation." There was a misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 87 crore in Maharishi Valmiki Vikas Nigam by illegal transfer of money. The accounts superintendent of the corporation, Chandrasekharan P had committed suicide and in his death note, he had seriously complained about the pressure on him from higher level to transfer the funds.

In this connection, Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister B Nagendra resigned from the post. PTI GMS GMS SS