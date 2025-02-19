Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav guarantee BJP's victory: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a swipe at opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, stating their presence guarantees BJP's victory at the national and state levels, respectively.

He was referring to the BJP's recent victory in the Delhi assembly polls and in the Milkipur bypoll in Ayodhya.

Speaking in the state assembly, he criticised the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), for "tarnishing" India's image while trying to attack the BJP.

"While fighting the BJP, you have started fighting against India itself. It is unfortunate that the SP chief (Akhilesh Yadav) has stated that India can never become a developed nation," Adityanath said, expressing his disappointment over Yadav's remarks.

Displaying a newspaper report on Yadav's remarks, he added, "A political party harbouring such ill will towards its own country is now being seen by people as a guarantee of BJP's victory. Rahul Gandhi at the national level and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh (guarantee BJP's victory. The recent bypoll results have reaffirmed this." The chief minister also dismissed demands to extend the Maha Kumbh beyond the festival of Maha Shivratri, saying the opposition's demand exposes their hypocrisy.

"At first, you claimed the crowd figures were exaggerated, and Akhilesh Yadav himself visited to verify it. Now you say the crowd is too large and people are unable to take a dip, so the dates should be extended. This is double standards," he said.

He emphasised that the Maha Kumbh schedule is based on traditional astrological calculations and cannot be altered arbitrarily.

Adityanath took a dig at SP leader Shivpal Yadav, "thanking" him for his "cooperation" in the Milkipur by-election.

Mocking both Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi, he remarked, "Names have an impact. There isn't much difference between 'Pappu' and 'Tappu.' Chachchu (Shivpal Yadav) didn't choose that name for no reason. He may be quiet now, but when the time comes, he will show his true colours." The chief minister asserted that the people of India and Uttar Pradesh have rejected divisive politics.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with the blessings of saints, the Maha Kumbh has become a symbol of unity. However, the SP thrives on caste-based politics. The people of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi have given their responses, and Uttar Pradesh has done the same through victories in Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Phulpur, Majhwa, Milkipur, and Katehri," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition's "selective acceptance" of electoral outcomes, he added, "If you win Karhal, it's your victory. But if the BJP wins Kundarki and Katehri, you refuse to accept the result. This shows you do not believe in India's constitutional system and are insulting the electorate." Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of running a smear campaign against Maha Kumbh.

Showing newspaper clippings, he said, "Misinformation has limits, but the SP has crossed all boundaries (in its quest) to defame this event. You claimed there was a stampede and thousands were missing due to government mismanagement. You wrote that no one knows who is alive and who is dead, and that 35 people were missing just from two divisions in Gorakhpur." The CM refuted these allegations with official data, stating that digital tracking had helped reunite over 8,700 lost pilgrims with their families on Mauni Amavasya, while 598 people were reunited between January 13-15 and 813 between February 2-4.

Emphasising the unprecedented scale of the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath compared it with major international festivals.

"Germany's Oktoberfest attracts 72 lakh visitors, Brazil's Rio Carnival sees 70 lakh attendees, and even the Hajj pilgrimage hosts millions. But with a week still remaining, the Maha Kumbh has already recorded 56 crore devotees, more than the populations of most countries, including the entire European Union (449 million) and the United States (346 million). This turnout surpasses even the combined populations of Pakistan and Bangladesh," he said. PTI KIS TIR TIR