Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi ‘betrayed’ country by signing US trade deal

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “betrayed the country” by signing a trade deal with the US, claiming it would harm farmers and small businesses in India.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of the state-wide ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ led by Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan.

“PM has let the country down. He betrayed the country. I believe the Prime Minister betrayed the country by signing the US deal,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that the consequences of the deal would be borne by ordinary people, including farmers and small business owners.

“No Prime Minister before him opened Indian agriculture to US agriculture,” Gandhi said.

He claimed that large, mechanised American agricultural firms would now compete with small Indian farmers, which he said would lead to “devastation” in the country’s agriculture sector.

According to him, the energy sector had been compromised and US President Donald Trump had extracted Indian data through the deal.

He alleged that Modi is controlled by President Trump. In the same way, the Kerala CM is controlled by Modi.

During his speech, Gandhi also referred to cricketer Sanju Samson, saying it was good to know that the star wicket keeper-batsman who played in the T20 World Cup quarter-final hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

The yatra, which began 30 days ago as part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, covered all districts of the state.

KPCC and AICC leaders, including Sachin Pilot and Deepa Dasmunshi, along with leaders of the UDF alliance, were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Satheesan described the yatra as the most precious experience of his political life.

He said the UDF had presented a “charge sheet” against the LDF government during the march.

“Wherever the LDF government failed, the UDF will elevate the state,” he said.

Satheesan said the yatra helped the front gather public opinion from across the state to formulate policies for Kerala’s development.

He said the UDF would introduce a “neo-Kerala model” based on good governance and aimed at addressing the issues faced by ordinary people.

“The Kerala government secretariat will be made the most efficient in the country,” he said.

He also promised accountability to the public and reforms in sectors such as health, education and employment.

There will also be projects aimed at addressing issues faced by the poor, he added.

Satheesan expressed confidence that the UDF would return to power in the next Assembly elections.

“UDF will come to power winning more than 100 seats,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH