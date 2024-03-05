Rahul Gandhi and Congress are 'directionless': Ex-MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi are "directionless" and wondered how the Wayanad MP will provide a direction to the country.

Asked about Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and his visit to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple scheduled in the evening, Chouhan said nothing will happen with "bagula bhakti" (fake devotion).

"The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are directionless. How will he give a direction to the country when he can't give direction to the party and himself," the senior BJP leader told reporters here.

Chouhan, who has been fielded by the BJP from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in MP for the upcoming general polls, turned 64 on Tuesday.

He said his resolution is to contribute to a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former CM said saving the environment by planting trees and ensuring justice to women and girls are among his top priorities.

Earlier, Chouhan planted a sapling in Bhopal's Smart Park.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a mass outreach programme led by Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on March 2.

After passing from Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Guna, it reached Shajapur on Tuesday.

In the evening, the yatra will reach Ujjain in MP, where Gandhi will offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

The yatra is scheduled to re-enter Rajasthan on Wednesday. PTI ADU GK