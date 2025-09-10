Rahul Gandhi arrives in Rae Bareli for two-day visit

Lucknow (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli, during which he will attend several programmes and review developmental projects, party leaders said.

Gandhi, reached Chowdhury Charan Singh airport in Lucknow, where he was received by Congress state president Ajai Rai and other senior leaders.

He left for Rae Bareli by road to attend various programmes.

Posters with pictures of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were put up in Rae Bareli saying: "India ki antim aasha, kalyug ke "Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh" (India's last hope, Kalyug's Brahma, Vishnu Mahesh." Rai said Gandhi’s visit to Rae Bareli has infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers and people of the state.

“There is a wave of excitement and joy among people today. Our leader has completely exposed 'vote chori' (theft of votes) that took place in the country. The entire nation is feeling proud of him,” Rai told PTI.

He added that Gandhi’s presence in Rae Bareli has boosted the morale of Congress supporters across Uttar Pradesh.

District Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha will first hold a meeting with former party office-bearers in Harchandpur.

Gandhi will then interact with members of the Prajapati community at a city hotel, before inaugurating the Ashok Stambh at the Gora Bazaar crossing.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Moolihamau village to inspect a park built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), he said.

In the evening, Gandhi will interact with booth-level workers of the Unchahar Assembly constituency. He will stay overnight at the NTPC guesthouse in Unchahar, Tiwari said.

On Thursday, Gandhi will meet Congress leaders and the representatives of various organisations, following which he will attend a meeting of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at the collectorate's Bachat Bhavan. PTI COR ABN NB