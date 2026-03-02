Rahul Gandhi arrives in Telangana for Congress training programme

Hyderabad, Mar 2 ( PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Monday to attend the valedictory session of a training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Vikarabad district.

Upon his arrival at the RGI airport here, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders welcomed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Accompanied by Revanth Reddy, Gandhi left for Vikarabad to attend the event, Congress sources said.

During the session, Gandhi is expected to address the DCC presidents on strategies to strengthen the party in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The training commenced on February 21 and the DCC presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh took part in it.

During the day, Gandhi would also attend the meeting of Political Affairs Committee of Telangana Congress at Vikarabad. PTI SJR ROH