Rahul Gandhi as LoP should put factual things in Lok Sabha, says Union minister Anupriya Patel

Lucknow: Union minister Anupriya Patel said on Tuesday that being the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should put factual things in the House.

In his first speech on Monday as the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

Asked about Gandhi's speech in Parliament, Patel said, "He is voice of the opposition. He is the leader of opposition. He should put in the House things which are factual." The Union minister was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement in Lok Sabha on EVMs, Patel said, "Our party believes in the Constitution of India, which says EVM produces 'Raja rupi jansevak' (King-type public servant)," without further elaborating.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Tuesday, Yadav said, "I did not trust EVMs yesterday, I don't trust them today. And even if I win all 80 seats, I will not trust EVMs." The issue of EVMs is not dead and the Samajwadis will remain adamant on it, Yadav said.

On Yadav's comment that the BJP's defeat in Faizabad seat of Ayodhya, where the Ram temple has been built, shows the wisdom of voters, Patel said, "The entire opposition should accept that people of the country expressed confidence in the leadership of Narendra Modi for the third time.

"NDA has made a hat-trick. The fact should be accepted by the opposition as soon as possible," she added.

Patel was here to attend a programme organised by her party Apna Dal (Sonelal) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel.