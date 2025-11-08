Rahul Gandhi asks new district chiefs in MP to work at grassroots level, be upright

Narmadapuram (MP), Nov 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the new district unit presidents of the party in Madhya Pradesh to work at the grassroots level, and also to stay upright so that they could not be blackmailed, a local leader said.

Gandhi spoke at an ongoing camp organised for the 71 newly appointed district presidents of the party at Pachmarhi under the `Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan' to strengthen the Congress organisation.

"Rahul ji asked us to reach the grassroots level, booth level, respect the smallest worker by keeping aside our ego, and tour the area religiously to ensure victory in the (assembly and Lok Sabha) polls in the state," said a camp participant.

Gandhi also ate dinner with the families of participants, he added.

"He gave us some examples of leaders who had amassed ill-gotten wealth and were now crawling before the government after being hounded. He asked us to be upright and righteous so that we can not be blackmailed or made to kneel," the Congress functionary added.

Before meeting the district presidents, Gandhi met senior party leaders in the state including Digvijaya Singh, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Umang Singhar.

Ajay Singh told reporters that Gandhi stressed the need for coordination and strengthening the organisation at grassroots level for winning the 2028 assembly elections.

The Congress held power in the state under Kamal Nath's leadership for a brief 15-month period from December 2018 to March 2020. Apart from that, it has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003.

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress failed to win even a single seat in Madhya Pradesh. PTI LAL KRK