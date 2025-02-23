Rahul Gandhi asks Telangana govt to leave no stone unturned to save trapped personnel

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday over the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel collapse site.

The Congress leader appreciated the steps taken and the constant vigil and monitoring and asked the government to leave no stone unturned to try and save the trapped workers, an official release said.

In the nearly 20-minute update, CM Reddy emphasised the urgency with which the government responded upon receiving the news, rushing Minister Uttam Reddy to the spot and deploying the NDRF and SDRF rescue squads, it said.

CM Revanth Reddy elaborated on the steps taken for the medical relief of those injured and the reach out to the families of those trapped inside.

As many as eight people have remained trapped for the past 24 hours inside a tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool District on Saturday, even as rescue operations are on to extricate them. PTI GDK ADB