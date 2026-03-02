Rahul Gandhi attends DCC presidents training programme in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 2 ( PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday participated in the valedictory session of a training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents that was held in the Vikarabad district.

He also took part in a joint meeting of the Political Affairs Committees of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units of Congress.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Sharmila, and several other leaders of Congress were present on the occasion.

Media was not invited to cover the event.

Rahul, who arrived at the RGI airport here on Monday morning, was welcomed by Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders.

Accompanied by Revanth Reddy, Rahul left for Vikarabad to attend the event, Congress sources said.

The 10-day 'Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan' commenced on February 21, and the DCC presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh took part in it.

The event focused on several key topics, including ways to strengthen the party organisation, improving leadership skills, preparation of election strategies and reaching out to people, Congress sources said. PTI SJR SJR ADB