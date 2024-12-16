Advertisment
National

Rahul Gandhi attends family friend's funeral in Mahabaleshwar

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File image)

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File image)

Pune: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra on Monday to attend the funeral of a family friend, a party source said.

Advertisment

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha arrived in Pune on Sunday, stayed in a hotel in the Koregaon Park area, and left for the funeral in the morning, he said.

Mahabaleshwar is a hill station in Satara district.

"Gandhi's visit to Pune and Mahabaleshwar is private. Party leaders and workers have been instructed not to meet him," the source from the Congress said.

Mahabaleshwar Rahul Gandhi Congress
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe