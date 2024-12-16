Rahul Gandhi attends family friend's funeral in Mahabaleshwar

Pune: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra on Monday to attend the funeral of a family friend, a party source said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha arrived in Pune on Sunday, stayed in a hotel in the Koregaon Park area, and left for the funeral in the morning, he said.

Mahabaleshwar is a hill station in Satara district.

"Gandhi's visit to Pune and Mahabaleshwar is private. Party leaders and workers have been instructed not to meet him," the source from the Congress said.