Rahul Gandhi attends Telangana Cong meeting on caste survey

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attended a meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on caste survey to be taken up by the state government from November 6.

Rahul interacted with social groups, caste associations and Congress leaders, party sources said.

He was accorded a grand welcome at the Begumpet airport here on his arrival and later at the Gandhi ideology centre at Bowenpally, venue of the event, by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders.

The state government to begin the exercise to conduct the comprehensive socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey as per the promise made by Rahul Gandhi before last year's assembly polls.

The survey will commence from Wednesday. PTI SJR GDK ADB SJR 10/4/2024 KH