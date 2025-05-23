Rahul Gandhi behaving childishly, will hurt Cong: Praful Patel on LoP's Op Sindoor queries

Nagpur, May 23 (PTI) Senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with regards to Operation Sindoor and asserted such moves would eventually hurt the Congress.

Gandhi on Friday claimed India's foreign policy has "collapsed" and asked Jaishankar to explain why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan and who asked US President Donald Trump to "mediate" between the two South Asian neighbours.

Gandhi on Thursday had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having compromised with India's prestige and asked him why he sacrificed the nation's interests by agreeing to halting of military hostilities against Pakistan.

Answering media queries in this regard here, Patel said, "It is unfortunate for our country that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and an important leader of the Congress talks such childish things which are demoralising the armed forces and PM Modi." While most parties are part of delegations that are going to various nations to explain India's viewpoint on terror and Operation Sindoor, Gandhi is talking in such a trivial manner, said Patel, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

"Eventually, only the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are going to be affected due to such talk," he asserted. PTI CLS BNM