Rahul Gandhi behaving like `unruly student leader', says Uma Bharti

Bhopal, July 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi behaved like an undisciplined student leader and not as Leader of Opposition as he made his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, and must remember that he was now a "middle-aged man." Hindus have been victims of violence, she said, commenting on the Congress leader's remarks in Parliament which drew strong protests from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. "Hindus have either been victims of violence or have faced violence," Bharti, a former Union minister, said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi's behaviour and speech in Parliament did not behove an opposition leader but was like "that of an unruly (`uchshrankhal') student leader" in college, she added.

"Rahul must remember that he has unfortunately been chosen as opposition leader, secondly he is no longer young but a middle-aged man of more than 50 years," Bharti said, adding that Gandhi must keep his position, age and country in mind while speaking.

"I condemn you along with the entire nation," she said.

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi triggered a row by taking a swipe at the BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

His comments drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the BJP. PTI ADU KRK