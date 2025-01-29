Rahul Gandhi believes attacking PM Modi will get him publicity: BJP MP

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader believes "attacking" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get him publicity and he will be able to "mislead" the country through media coverage.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Pal said opposition leaders such as Gandhi, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav make allegations against the prime minister "to remain in the news".

He questioned how Yadav and his party could talk about Sanatan Dharma now when during the Ram Temple movement, the Samajwadi Party "harassed kar sevaks".

"Kar sevaks were hit with bullets while visiting the temple and performing kar seva...," Pal said, asking if the SP has forgotten the incident.