Rahul Gandhi 'biggest star campaigner' for BJP: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) Taking a sarcastic jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called him the "biggest star campaigner" for the saffron party.

Advertisment

The BJP leader also claimed that the Congress loses its footprint wherever Gandhi passes through.

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi passes through, the Congress gets erased. He is uninspiring, arrogant and has no leadership quality," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dibrugarh.

Continuing to target Gandhi, he added, "His footsteps always prove to be positive for the BJP. He is the biggest star campaigner for the BJP." The CM's remarks come days after the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra travelled through the state from January 18 to 25, during which both the leaders had traded charges against each other.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, several former Congress and ex-students' leaders joined the ruling BJP at a programme at the state headquarters here.

Among those who joined the saffron party are ex-Congress minister Bismita Gogoi, former state Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, former president of All Assam Students Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and former AASU adviser Prakash Das.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and party MLAs and leaders were present at the ceremony.

Advertisment

"I have to admit Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Bus Nyay Yatra has created a huge impact in Assam. Over 150 leaders from @INCAssam and AASU are joining @BJP4Assam today," Hazarika wrote on X earlier in the day.

Talking to reporters, Gogoi said disenchantment with the Congress leadership and the good work being done by the BJP had led her to join the ruling party.

"Women are no longer safe in Congress. I am sad to leave the party. But as much as the disgruntlement against the state Congress chief led me to leave the party, it was also the leadership of the prime minister and the chief minister which attracted me to the BJP," she claimed.

Advertisment

Dutta, who was expelled from the Congress for 'anti-party activities' last year soon after levelling allegations of sexual harassment against the national Young Congress president, maintained that the 'grand old party' has changed over time.

"The Congress formed on the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi is not there anymore. The only ideology of the Congress is now to re-brand Rahul Gandhi," Dutta, whose late father was a minister and president of state Congress, added.

She also criticised Rahul Gandhi for 'not meeting grassroots workers' of the Congress during his Nyay Yatra through the state.

Justifying her choice of BJP, Dutta said, "The chief minister has placed our state at national and international forums. People are with the BJP for the good work it is doing." PTI SSG MNB