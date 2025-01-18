Rahul Gandhi bumps into Tejashwi in Patna

Patna, Jan 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Patna on Saturday, bumped into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, a political ally who also happens to be a family friend.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha drove to a hotel in the city to freshen up, before proceeding to the venue of a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan'.

The hotel was also chosen by the RJD for holding its national executive meeting and, hence, the premises were choc a bloc with supporters of both parties.

Yadav was seated inside a hall, along with father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president and other members of their family, who control the party, when chants by Congress workers in praise of their leader rent the air.

Yadav sprung to his feet and rushed to the gate, warmly greeting Gandhi on his first tour of Bihar since the Lok Sabha polls last year when both had shared the stage at several rallies.

After a brief exchange of pleasantries, the two leaders bade goodbye to each other, leaving shutterbugs clicking away furiously. PTI NAC BDC