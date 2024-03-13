Rahul Gandhi calls on senior Congressman Rohidas Patil

Dhule (Maha), Mar 13 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is passing through Maharashtra, visited party veteran Rohidas Patil at his house here on Wednesday.

Gandhi embraced Patil, a former state minister, and asked "how are you Daaji saab," said a party release.

He inquired about the veteran leader's health and also facilitated conversation on phone between Sonia Gandhi and Patil 's wife Lata, it said.

Rohidas Patil's son Kunal is a two-time MLA from Dhule rural. PTI MR KRK