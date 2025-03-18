Rahul Gandhi can't differentiate between horse and donkey: BJP MLA in Gujarat assembly

Gandhinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) BJP MLA Arjun Modhwadia on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Gujarat legislative assembly, saying that though the latter had "inherited" an entire party, he can't differentiate between a horse and donkey.

Modhwadia, who was with Congress till last year, made the remark during the budget session of the legislative assembly.

Modhwadia earlier served as the Gujarat Congress president and as the Leader of Opposition in the past before he switched sides and became a BJP MLA from Porbandar in June 2024.

Without taking Gandhi's name, he said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha couldn't differentiate between a horse and a donkey.

"In his latest interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented his vision for not only India but for the entire world. If you want to know what wisdom is, you should watch that interview. He showed the path to the entire world," the BJP legislator said.

In an apparent reference to Gandhi, he said that a leader in Delhi who inherited an entire party.

"While others received vision and moral values (sanskar) as inheritance, this leader received an entire party as inheritance. During a recent trip to Gujarat, he reiterated that he is still unsure which Gujarat party leader is a racehorse and which ones are used in wedding processions," Modhwadia claimed.

"I heard the same speech in 2012 when I was with the Congress. He made the same remarks after 13 years," he said.

He further said that Gandhi did not even know the difference between a horse and a donkey, let alone between a racehorse and the one used in wedding processions.

On Rahul Gandhi's statement that Congress could sack up to 40 leaders if the need arises to clean the party in BJP-ruled Gujarat, Modhwadia said, "I feel bad for leaders like Amit Chavda and Tushar Chaudhary who work hard for their party, and then they get such a certificate from their leader. In such a situation, Chavda and Chaudhary should ask their leader when he wants that list of 40-50 leaders." During his visit to Gujarat earlier this month, Gandhi said he would not hesitate to weed out party leaders who were not dedicated to the Congress's ideology. PTI PJT PD ARU