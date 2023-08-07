Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio: 'Dis'Qualified MP' replaced with Member of Parliament

New Delhi: With his Lok Sabha membership restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description.

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha in March, Gandhi had edited his bio on Twitter to "Dis'Qualified MP".

His status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying on Friday his conviction in a defamation case.

His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament.