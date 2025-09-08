Rahul Gandhi claims women in Bihar lack safety, education facilities

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday flagged the alleged lack of women's safety and facilities for their education in Bihar, while asserting the daughters of the state are the biggest "force for change" and their voices cannot be suppressed.

Gandhi has put out on social media a video of his interaction with a group of first-time women voters in Bihar during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that concluded last week.

In a post in Hindi along with the clip, he said, "One thing became very clear in the conversation that the daughters of Bihar are full of talent, they have strong intentions and big dreams. But insecurity, inconvenience and lack of opportunity block their path." "Schools and colleges are far away. Harassment in buses and trains is common. There is darkness and insecurity on the roads. Government education and health system is in a dilapidated condition. Indiscriminate privatisation has pushed the daughters of poor and common families further behind," he said.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha also said that even after struggling with these conditions, when they raise their voice for their rights, they are taunted.

"But this is the truth: The daughters of Bihar are the biggest force for change, and their voice cannot be suppressed. Together, we will give them rights and freedom, so that every daughter can pursue her flight of dreams without fear," he said.

In the video, Gandhi asks the young women about the obstacles they face, especially in education.

"Educational facilities are less in Bihar, but intelligence is unlimited," he says.

Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram and concluded in Patna on September 1, saw the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha travel to 25 districts of the state, covering a distance of more than 1,300 kilometres.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was aimed at highlighting the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.