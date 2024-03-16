Rahul Gandhi concludes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by reading Preamble of Constitution

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

The former Congress president was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and read its preamble.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in the Dharavi area, he reiterated the Congress’ promise of caste census and asserted that poor women would get Rs 1 lakh every year in their bank accounts if his party returned to power.

“Dharavi is yours and should remain yours. Your skills should be honoured and this place should become a manufacturing hub of the country,” he said, referring to the redevelopment project concerning the slum sprawl awarded to the Adani Group.

The yatra, which commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on the 63rd day on Saturday.

Gandhi will undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally in a show of strength. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event. PTI MR NR