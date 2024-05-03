Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore; owns no car, residential apartment

Rae Bareli (UP), May 3 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli on Friday, declared assets of more than Rs 20 crore in his papers, including gold worth Rs 4.2 lakh, but said he does not own any residential apartment or motor vehicle.

Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 4,33,60,519 and mutual funds of Rs 3,81,33,572, bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.

The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs 11,15,02,598. These include self-acquired assets currently worth Rs 9,04,89,000 and inherited assets worth Rs 2,10,13,598.

Gandhi, however, does not own any residential apartment.

While the Congress leader has declared Rs 55,000 cash in hand, he owns 333.3 grams of gold and jewellery (net gold 168.8 grams) worth Rs 4,20,850.

Gandhi has claimed that he does not own any motor car or other vehicles, but has a liability of Rs 49,79,184.

The immovable assets include agricultural land at village Sultanpur, Mehrauli, New Delhi measuring around 3.778 acres, which is jointly held by him with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and commercial apartments (office space) in Signature Towers in Gurugram measuring 5,838 square feet. The two commercial apartments are valued at around Rs 9.05 crore at current market value.

He has declared that his source of income is MP's salary, royalty, rent, interest from bonds, dividends and capital gain from mutual funds. He has declared his total income for 2022-23 at Rs 1,02,78,680, compared to Rs 1,31,04,970 in 2021-22.

According to his nomination papers, Gandhi holds an MPhil degree from Trinity College, University of Cambridge. He also has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College, Florida.

The Congress leader has declared 18 cases against him lodged in various states across the country.

Gandhi has mentioned that he was convicted in a case under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for an "alleged defamatory statement made against so-called Modi samaj" by a chief judicial magistrate's court in March 2023 and handed a punishment of two years in jail. An appeal has been filed in the court of principal district judge in Gujarat's Surat and it is pending, he has said.

According to the information provided in the affidavit, Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail and the same was stayed by the Supreme Court on August 4, 2023.

The Congress leader has not mentioned any other criminal case against him in the affidavit. PTI CDN SKC RC