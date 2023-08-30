Rahul Gandhi defames India abroad: Pradhan

Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 30 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging he "defames India abroad".

On the sidelines of a function in Odisha's Jajpur district, the senior BJP leader from the state alleged that Gandhi is showing "mental bankruptcy and is unable to digest India's development".

"He maintains a pro-China stance and defames India abroad," Pradhan claimed.

Speaking at the Surakhya Bandhan Utsav in Sikinda area in the district, Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that there is no shortage of funds from the Centre but beneficiaries are being deprived of various schemes because of the "inefficient and corrupt" BJD government in the state.

He claimed Odisha had received only Rs 3 lakh crore from the Centre during the 10 years of UPA rule but the state received Rs 18 lakh crore from the BJP-led Union government in the last nine years.

Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a big gift to mothers and sisters by reducing LPG prices by Rs 200 per cylinder. PTI AAM AAM ACD