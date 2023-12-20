Rahul Gandhi defends shooting Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of VP Dhankhar

VIDEO | "Who disrespected and how? MPs were sitting there (in the Parliament premises), I shot their video. Our 150 MPs were thrown out, but there is no discussion in the media on that; no discussion on Adani, Rafael and unemployment," says Congress leader @RahulGandhi in… pic.twitter.com/u72anELdBP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

New Delhi: Under fire over making a video of the mimicry performance imitating Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sounded unclear in his defence in as he began speaking with the media.

However, Gandhi told reporters outside his residence that media is focusing on mimicry instead of suspension of 150 MPs from opposition.

"Who disrespected and how? MPs were sitting there (in the Parliament premises), I shot their video. Our 150 MPs were thrown out, but there is no discussion in the media on that; no discussion on Adani, Rafael and unemployment," said the Congress leader.