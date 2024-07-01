Rahul Gandhi denigrated position of LoP: Vaishnaw, Rijiju

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of denigrating the responsible position of the Leader of Opposition with his "extremely irresponsible" speech in the Lok Sabha.

They also accused the Gandhi of inflicting "grave insult" on the Hindus by allegedly linking them with violence and spreading untruth.

Rijiju said the ruling BJP has challenged many of the claims made by Gandhi in his speech in the Lok Sabha and has sought action from the Speaker.

He will have to substantiate or tender an apology, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, slamming his allegations on Agnipath scheme and compensation for the residents of Ayodhya during development projects there.

Over Rs 1,253 crore compensation was given to local shopkeepers and others, and they were helped in relocation, Vaishnaw said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress has a history of insulting Hindus, as he cited former home ministers P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde's alleged terrorism barbs for the religion.

Gandhi, he said, took his oath as an MP this time not in the name of God but "solemnly affirmed".

"In 2014, he had taken oath in the name of "Ishwar" in Hindi. What has changed since 2014?" he asked. PTI KR AS AS