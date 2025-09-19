Rahul Gandhi describes singer Zubeen Garg's death as 'terrible tragedy'

Guwahati, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday mourned the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, describing it as a "terrible tragedy".

Garg, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died while scuba diving in the Southeast Asian country. He was 52.

''The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched," Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.

He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music, the Congress MP said.

''His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever," he said.

