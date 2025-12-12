Rahul Gandhi discusses new Labour Codes with workers' unions

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met representatives of several workers' unions from across the country and discussed the new labour codes while assuring them that he would raise their concerns and take the discussion forward.

"Today, a meeting was held in the Jan Sansad with representatives of workers' unions from across the country, during which a detailed and serious discussion was held with them on the new Labour Codes," The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post on X.

"They are very concerned about these four new Labour Codes - according to them, these laws have been made to weaken the rights of workers and their organisations and to suppress the voice of their rights," Gandhi said.

He said he heard their concerns and suggestions carefully, and promised to raise his voice on the matter.

The Government of India recently announced the implementation of four Labour Codes – the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (collectively referred to as “the Labour Codes”).

The government has consolidated 29 labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes. This streamlines compliance, modernises outdated provisions, and creates a simplified, efficient framework that promotes ease of doing business while safeguarding workers’ rights and welfare, it said.

The new Labour Codes balances the welfare of workers with the efficiency of enterprises, the government said.