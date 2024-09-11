Rahul Gandhi does not have respect for laws of land, courts: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Attacking Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the general elections and others during his America visit, BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged the opposition leader in Lok Sabha does not have faith and respect for the courts, laws and Constitution and that he should "quit India".

Rahul Gandhi says that Congress lost the Lok Sabha elections as the Election Commission was favourable towards the BJP, Sanjay Kumar claimed, addressing a meeting of BJP workers here.

Why would the BJP's majority in Lok Sabha come down if the Election Commission is controlled by the party, he asked.

The Congress had carried out a false campaign during the Lok Sabha polls that BJP would abolish reservations but Rahul Gandhi now says on foreign soil that his party would end quotas, Sanjay Kumar, MoS (Home), alleged.

The Congress must answer this and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to people for his comments that the policy of reservations would be abolished, he said.

While the BJP had fought with the slogan that there should not be two flags in Jammu and Kashmir (against Article 370), the Congress is now having an alliance with National Conference which favours two flags, he said.

Congress is playing politics of disintegration, he alleged.

"We must agitate against Rahul Gandhi. Rahul, quit India. If you have doubts about the Election Commission, there are courts and laws in the country. You fight. Rahul Gandhi does not have faith and respect for this country's laws, courts and Constitution. Rahul Gandhi does not have love and respect for the National Flag," he said.

Sanjay Kumar expressed confidence that the BJP would win the next Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and occupy the post of Mayor. He also said the BJP would strive to thoroughly defeat the AIMIM.

Rahul Gandhi, who was on a visit to the US, said the results of the general elections in India this summer destroyed the "idea of Modi" and the "fear" created by the prime minister vanished, becoming "history".

Gandhi has said the Lok Sabha elections were not fought on a level playing field and claimed that the ruling coalition led by the BJP had collapsed, breaking "right down the middle". PTI SJR SJR SS