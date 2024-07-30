Rahul Gandhi dragging NSA Doval's name in political discourse is unfortunate: Tawde

Surat: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha, saying the Leader of Opposition's act of dragging National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's name into politics was unfortunate.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Surat city, he said that instead of bringing facts and figures for the debate over the Union budget, Gandhi on Monday brought a photograph of the officers who prepared the budget.

Tawde also accused the Congress leader of making fun of the middle class.

"Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament as a leader of opposition was more like a political address usually given on the streets. Parliament is not a street corner. He took the name of NSA Ajit Doval while talking about 'chakravyuh'. People have immense respect for Doval. This act of dragging Doval's name into politics is unfortunate," he said.

"It is also a fact that Congress leaders never had any respect for our armed forces. They are the ones who were involved in the Bofors scam. Instead of bringing facts and figures for a debate over the budget, Gandhi brought a photograph of officers who prepared the budget. Countrymen feel that discussion should be based on facts and figures," he added.

He also targeted Gandhi for his statement that PM Narendra Modi-led government has stabbed the middle class, which banged thalis during lockdown upon his request, by increasing Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax and by removing indexation.

"Rahul Gandhi made fun of the middle class yesterday through his statement. People supported the call given by the country's PM. A PM belongs to the entire country, not just one party. Since Congress has failed in attracting the middle class towards them, the party and its leaders are now making fun of the middle class by making such statements in Parliament," he said.

On the occasion, Tawde said that Modi has supported the middle class by spending Rs 82,500 crore on building affordable houses for them.

The BJP leader claimed the budget for the same was "just Rs 10,000 crore" during the Congress rule.

"During the UPA era in 2013, the budget allocation for the social justice department was Rs 6,725 crore, which now stands at Rs 14,225 crore. Similarly, the budget for the Ministry of Rural Development has gone up from Rs 74,500 crore in 2013 to Rs 1,80,000 crore today," he said.