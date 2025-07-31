Rahul Gandhi echoes Trump, says everybody knows Indian economy is 'dead'

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Echoing US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that the country's economy is "dead".

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed the country's economic, defence and foreign policies, and is "running the country to the ground".

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do.

The BJP flayed Gandhi for "echoing" Trump's "dead economy" jibe at India, calling it a "shameful" insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the people of the country.

Asked about Trump calling the Indian economy "dead", the Congress leader said, "He is right, everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact." "It is a dead economy, are you people not aware of it," he asked reporters.

He also alleged that the BJP has destroyed the Indian economy to help billionaire Gautam Adani.

"The external affairs minister gives a speech that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, the US is abusing you and on the other hand China is after you. And thirdly, when you send delegations across the globe, no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running the country? They don't know how to run the country," Gandhi said, asserting that there is "total confusion" prevailing.

Referring to Modi's speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gandhi said the prime minister neither took Trump's name nor that of China.

"He (Modi) did not say that no country condemned Pakistan. Trump is having lunch with the Pakistan military chief who was behind the Pahalgam attack, and they are saying there has been a big success. What success is this," he asked.

"Trump has said 30 times that I got the ceasefire done (between India and Pakistan). Trump said five planes of India were downed, and he is now saying I will put a 25 per cent tariff (on India). Did you ask yourself why Modi is not able to answer, what is the reason? Who has the control," he asked.

Gandhi further said the main issue before India today is that the government has "destroyed" the country's economic, defence and foreign policies.

"They are running this country to the ground... The prime minister works only for one person -- Adani. All small businesses have been wiped out," he alleged.

Referring to the India-US trade deal that is under negotiation, Gandhi said it will happen and Trump will define how this deal will happen.

"Modi will do what Trump tells him to do," the former Congress president said.

Later, Gandhi said in a post on X, "THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it. 1. Adani-Modi partnership. 2. Demonetisation and a flawed GST. 3. Failed 'Assemble in India'. 4. MSMEs wiped out. 5. Farmers crushed." He also alleged that Modi has destroyed the future of India’s youth because there are no jobs. PTI ASK ARI