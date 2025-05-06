Rahul Gandhi excommunicated from Hinduism for insulting Manusmriti: Shankaracharya

Haridwar, May 6 (PTI) Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Tuesday said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been excommunicated from Hinduism for insulting the Manusmriti.

Describing the Manusmriti as the foundation of Sanatan Dharma, he said Rahul Gandhi had insulted it in some context in the Lok Sabha.

He said the decision to excommunicate the Congress leader from Hinduism was taken after he did not respond to a notice issued by the Math for insulting the Manusmriti nor offer an apology for it.

"Rahul Gandhi has been formally excommunicated from Hinduism by the Shankaracharya Math," the Shankaracharya of Jyotirpeeth Badrinath Dham announced at his Math in Kankhal.

"He was also given a notice in this regard by the Shankaracharya Math, but he neither apologised for it nor gave any reply to the notice. That is why he has been formally excommunicated from Hinduism by the Shankaracharya Math," the Shankaracharya said. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS