Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over tunnel roof collapse incident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday expressed distress over eight people getting trapped in a tunnel after a part of it collapsed in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district and hoped for their safety.

In a post on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said he has been told that the state government along with rescue teams have been making all efforts to rescue the trapped people.

"I have been informed that rescue operations are underway, and the state government along with disaster relief teams are doing everything possible to expeditiously bring back those in danger," he said.

The Congress is in power in Telangana.

Eight persons were trapped in a tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to inquire about the incident and assured all possible assistance from the Centre for the ongoing rescue operation.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot and a team of army personnel is on its way, a senior police official told PTI.