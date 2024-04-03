Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, assures people he is with them on all issues

Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 3 (PTI) Eyeing a successive term from this Lok Sabha constituency, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, even as he took out a massive roadshow with his sister Priyanka and others in company.

Thousands of persons, including party workers and supporters, had gathered to be part of his roadshow held here. The Congress leader held the roadshow from Kalpetta to Civil Station.

Rahul, who registered a landslide victory in the 2019 polls from Wayanad told the local people that he is always with them on all issues, including the human-animal conflict which has claimed many lives in this district and has emerged as a key debating point of late.

Later, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and other senior party leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, he submitted his nomination papers to the Wayanad District Collector Dr Renu Raj, who is also the Returning Officer.

After submitting the papers, he read out the oath to uphold the Constitution which concluded the submission process.

Earlier, Gandhi said he was always ready to bring the issues being faced by the people of the hill constituency to the attention of the nation and the world.

He added Wayanad was his home, the people were his family and the land, with its beautiful history and traditions, his "guiding light".

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Wayanad for their unwavering support. As we step into a new era of 'Nyay', I want to reaffirm my dedication to serving each and every one of you to the best of my abilities," he said.

On his arrival here, Rahul was accorded a rousing reception, as thousands of people including UDF leaders and workers turned up at Kalpetta to welcome him.

The Gandhi scion is locked in a three-way fight in Wayanad with senior CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP state president K Surendran. He had won from the same seat in 2019 with a massive margin of over four lakh votes.

Gandhi polled 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197, with his closest rival -- CPI's P P Suneer -- receiving only 2,74,597 votes.

Single phase elections in Kerala to 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. In the outgoing House, Congress-led UDF has 19 MPs from the state. PTI HMP TGB SDP SA