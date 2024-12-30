Rahul Gandhi flew to Vietnam to ring in New Year after politicising Manmohan Singh's death: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP on Monday alleged that Rahul Gandhi “exploited” former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s death for his “expedient politics” and flew to Vietnam to ring in the New Year while the country is mourning his demise.

The Congress hit back and asked when will the “Sanghis stop this ‘take diversion’ politics”.

“While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the new year,” BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable, he charged.

“The Gandhis and the Congress hate Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib,” Malviya added.

Reacting sharply, Congress leader Manickam Tagore wrote in a post on X, “When will the Sanghis stop this ‘take diversion’ politics?” He alleged that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied Dr Singh a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and his ministers cornered his family was “shameful”.

“If Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you?” he asked Malviya and said “Get well in New year”. PTI PK AS AS