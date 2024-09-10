Rahul Gandhi frustrated: Chouhan on Cong leader's comments in US

Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US, saying the Congress leader has started criticising the country as he is frustrated due to his party's three consecutive defeats in the Lok Sabha polls.
While addressing the Indian-American community in the US, Gandhi said, "RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas." The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks in Dallas on Sunday during his first interaction with the Indian diaspora on his current visit to the US.
Reacting to Gandhi's statements, Chouhan told reporters here, "Rahul ji is holding the post of the leader of opposition, which is a post of responsibility. I want to remind Rahul ji that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the leader of opposition and Narasimha Rao was the prime minister, Atal ji used to represent India in many matters." Chouhan said the leader of opposition never tried to tarnish the country's image abroad.
"...but due to defeat for the third time, opposing the BJP, Sangh and Modi (PM Narendra Modi) has got ingrained in his mind and in the process, he has further started criticising the country," the agriculture minister said.
Chouhan said there is no Congress or BJP outside India.
"We can fight on issues inside the country. But outside, there is only Bharat," he said.
During his address in the US, Gandhi said love, respect and humility are missing in Indian politics.
"Very much like the United States, we believe everybody should be allowed to participate. We believe that everybody should be allowed to dream, (and) everybody should be given space, regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, history," he said.
"This is the fight. The fight crystallised in the election when millions of people in India clearly understood that the Prime Minister of India was attacking the Constitution of India. Because what I am saying to you is the union of states, respect to languages, respect to religions, respect to traditions, respect to caste. This is all in the Constitution," Gandhi said. PTI ADU GK
Rahul Gandhi frustrated: Chouhan on Cong leader's comments in US
