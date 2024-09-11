Rahul Gandhi gave 'bold message' on China during his US visit: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday claimed that Rahul Gandhi has given a "bold message" on China during his interactions in the US, saying Chinese aggression is a global issue and it was important that there was a strong voice from India challenging this at the global stage.

The opposition party's assertion came after the BJP criticized Gandhi over his remarks that China has occupied Indian land, with Union minister Kiren Rijiju saying it was not appropriate to defame India on foreign soil.

"After Narendra Modi came to power, no one has been able to take over our land... Last time I had asked leaders of opposition parties in the House to accompany me (to the border) if they had the time," Rijiju said.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said Gandhi gave a "bold message" on China during his interactions in the US.

"His vision is to make India a productive engine for the world, reduce India's dependence on China, and preserve our democratic values in the process. India's demographic dividend cannot be wasted, we must put in all efforts to harness it and transition India to a developed nation," Venugopal said.

However, this requires the ruling regime to face up to China's transgressions and not roll out a red carpet for them, he said.

"It cannot happen when the PM is in denial about China taking over 4000 plus sq. km. of Indian territory," the Congress leader said.

"Chinese aggression is a global issue. India, Bhutan, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, South China Sea -- China is disturbing peace in its entire neighbourhood," he said.

It was important that there was a strong voice from India challenging this aggression at the global stage, Venugopal said.

"Rahul ji's message will echo across the world, among all those countries that stand for a rules-based global order and global order that seeks to preserve democracy and inclusiveness while fostering economic progress," he said.

At a press conference at the prestigious National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday, Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the conflict with China, telling reporters that it is a disaster that 4,000 square kilometres of Indian territory is occupied by troops from the neighbouring country.

But the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha indicated that the Congress is in broad agreement with the BJP-led government on other major foreign policy issues, including relations with the US, no talks with Pakistan unless terrorism ends and concerns over extremist elements in Bangladesh.

Answering a question about China, Gandhi said, "Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster. Media doesn't like to write about it."

"How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he's handled that well? So, I don't think Modi has handled China well. I think there's no reason Chinese troops should be sitting in our territory," Gandhi said.

The BJP and its key ally TDP had hit out at Gandhi on Monday also over his remarks in the US on unemployment in India and the RSS, accusing the Congress leader of promoting China and undermining India abroad and calling him a "black spot" in Indian democracy.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had said that Gandhi cannot "utter a single word or give a statement against China".

"He weakens India.... He stands by China," Bhatia had alleged and claimed that the Congress had signed a "party-to-party MoU with China" during its rule.

At a meeting with students at the University of Texas, Gandhi had underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India. The former Congress chief had also said there is no shortage of skills in India and that the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.