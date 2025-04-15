Rahul Gandhi guides observers on selection of district unit heads

Ahmedabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held an "orientation meeting" with the AICC and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers here and offered guidance on the selection of presidents of 41 district units in Gujarat, said local leaders.

He highlighted the need for leaders to participate in the people's struggles and raise their issues as the people are fed up with the government, former MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh said after the meeting.

The party will not gain public support unless leaders reached out to them, Gandhi said at the two-hour-long meeting at the state headquarters of the Congress here.

On April 12, the All India Congress Committee appointed 42 AICC and 183 PCC observers for overseeing the appointment of party committee presidents in 33 districts and eight major cities of Gujarat.

"Rahul ji offered us guidance on the choice of district presidents. A five-member team of observers will visit all 41 district units between April 23 and May 8," said former state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.

The observers will have to stay in the districts assigned to them for a minimum of three days, hold meetings with workers at the block level and meet local people, he said.

"The focus of observers will not be an individual or a group. They will have to take into account a wider set of factors such as social equations and geographical location of the area," Thakor said.

"Rahul ji guided us on strengthening the party so that our organisation stands strong down to the booth level. Ideology requires publicity. We will start this from Gujarat and take it to the national level," said Lok Sabha member Imran Masood.

On Wednesday, Gandhi will speak at a gathering of party workers in Modasa town in Arvalli district and kick start the pilot exercise of selecting district unit chiefs through this process, he said. PTI KA PD KRK