Rahul Gandhi has always practised politics of falsehood: Pradhan on vacant varsity posts

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his comments on vacant reserved posts for SCs, STs and OBCs in Central universities, alleging that the Congress leader has always practised the politics of falsehood.

Ealier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government over vacant reserved posts in Central universities, calling it not just negligence but a "well-planned conspiracy" to keep 'Bahujans' out of education, research and policies.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha demanded that all such vacant posts be filled immediately and 'Bahujans' be given their rights, not "Manuwadi boycott".

"Those who have done politics against common people in the country, who have done politics against the poor, their hearts are filled with poison. Those who have poison in their hearts will see only poison across the country. May God give wisdom to the Congress party. "Rahul Gandhi has always practised the politics of falsehood. He and his party have consistently been against the poor, the oppressed, and marginalised sections of society," Pradhan told reporters.

The minister also alleged that during Congress rule, OBC posts were often marked as “not suitable” and then given to candidates from the general category.

"In our tenure, we have increased the number of posts, and a greater number of OBC candidates are now getting jobs compared to before," Pradhan said.