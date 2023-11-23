Rahul Gandhi has become 'national problem', claims BJP's Shivraj Chouhan

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday targeted Rahul Gandhi for his "panauti" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming when the Indian cricket team lost the World Cup final match, the former Congress chief and his sister were happy.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi has become a "national problem".

Addressing an election meeting at Bagidora in poll-bound Rajasthan's Banswara, Chouhan attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over a range of issues, including corruption, paper leaks and crime against women.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed the Congress cannot do good for the people and asserted that the people of Rajasthan need a double-engine government to accelerate growth and development.

The Congress has been finished and was nowhere to be seen, Chouhan said.

"Rahul Gandhi is no longer just the Congress's problem, he has become a national problem… Rahul and Priyanka lie every day," he alleged, adding that they do not know how to give a speech.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's "panauti" jibe against Modi, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "The prime minister went to watch the match. The entire county was praying for the win of the Indian team but when the team lost, there were tears in the eyes of the people. But Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were happy." Modi is "panauti" for terrorists and the Congress should understand this, Chouhan said.

Rahul Gandhi had used the "panauti" barb against Modi in a poll speech in Rajasthan as the prime minister had attended the World Cup cricket final that India lost to Australia after 10 consecutive wins in the tournament.

A Hindi slang, "panauti" loosely refers to someone who brings bad luck. PTI SDA NSD NSD