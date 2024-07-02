Rahul Gandhi Hindu remark row: Gujarat BJP demands apology

Ahmedabad, Jul 2 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments about the Hindu community, claiming that the entire country was angered by his remarks.

Two persons have approached the police in Ahmedabad and Surat seeking first information reports (FIRs) against Gandhi under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting sentiments of Hindus with his remarks.

In his maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi triggered a row by taking a swipe at the BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Gujarat BJP's general secretary Rajni Patel said the Congress leader had insulted the entire Hindu community by claiming that they are constantly involved in violence.

"Hindus are tolerant and have always believed in non-violence. The entire country is angry over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus, and he must tender an apology for it. Congress leaders were known for indulging in appeasement politics. But they failed to get votes of a particular community in the recent Lok Sabha election," Patel said.

Irked by Gandhi's remarks, two persons submitted their applications to police in Ahmedabad and Surat city on Monday seeking registration of FIR against Gandhi.

While an application was submitted at Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad by one Brijesh Mathasolia, Surat resident Dharmendra Gami, who claimed to be a member of Bhartiya Gauraksha Manch, submitted an application at Umara police station.

The applications were accepted, but no FIRs have been registered yet, station officers of these police stations said.

Meanwhile, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal entered the Gujarat Congress's headquarters 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan' in Paldi area of the city on Monday night and defaced Rahul Gandhi's posters by pasting stickers and spraying black colour as a mark of protest, the VHP said in a release.

While the main premises were locked, protestors tore some party banners and defaced Rahul Gandhi's photos near the main entrance of the building.

Taking a strong exception, senior Congress leader Amit Chavda alleged that "BJP and RSS goons" had vandalised the party office "out of frustration".

"The BJP and RSS sent these goons because Rahul Gandhi has exposed them. They vandalised our office and thrashed the watchman and his pregnant daughter. They are doing it out of frustration. But, we will not step back from our ideology," claimed Chavda, the Congress legislative party leader in the state assembly.

When asked if the BJP was involved in the vandalism at the Congress office, party leader Rajni Patel denied the charges.