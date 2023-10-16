Advertisment
#National

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders

NewsDrum Desk
16 Oct 2023
Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee leaders welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Agartala

Agartala: Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee leaders here on Monday.

Gandhi landed at MBB Airport here en route to Mizoram. He held a brief organizational meeting with Tripura Congress leaders at the airport lounge, a senior party leader said.

"Rahul Gandhi today arrived here by a charted flight from Delhi. After a brief meeting with party leaders at the airport lounge, he left for Aizwal for the election campaign in Mizoram", Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman told reporters here.

"Rahul ji had a brief meeting with party leaders and wanted to know the condition of people in Tripura. He also gave suggestions on organizational matters. Gandhi will visit the state after completion of Assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram", he said.

