Rahul Gandhi ignored Amethi's development but built guest house for himself: Smriti Irani

Amethi (UP): Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday alleged that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ignored the development of Amethi, a constituency he represented in the Lok Sabha for 15 years, but built a guest house for himself.

Advertisment

During an interaction with people in Munshiganj here, the villagers drew her attention to the drainage problem in their area.

Irani, a Lok Sabha MP of the BJP from Amethi, said, "It has only been four-and-a-half years for me. Rahul Gandhi has been MP for 15 years but he did not pay any attention to this. He did not even think about development and only built his guest house in Munshiganj.

"His government was at the Centre for 10 years but he did not even think about the development of Amethi. Here, work was being done only on paper. Rahul Gandhi could not even build a drain properly in Amethi," she said.

Advertisment

Irani was referring to a guest house on the premises of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj which was used by Rahul Gandhi and his family during their visits to the constituency.

Later, an objection was raised citing the government had given the land to the hospital on lease and the guest house was built there. A notice was served to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by the district magistrate after which the guest house was converted into the residence of the administrator of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust.

The Union minister said that under the BJP government, work has been done on the ground in Amethi and development works were being done at a rapid pace. Amethi is moving forward on the path of continuous development, she stressed.

During her visit to the constituency, Irani listened to the problems of the people through public dialogue programmes in Ramdevpur, Munshiganj, Sarai Khema, Loniapur, and Pithipur and directed the officials concerned to solve the issues.

Her plan to return to Delhi on Friday has been cancelled and she will continue to tour the constituency on December 30 also.