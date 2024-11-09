Rahul Gandhi 'immature', Cong unlikely to progress under him, says Rijiju

Pune, Nov 9 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "immature" and asserted no one can become a leader by running down India abroad.

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju also said the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, will win the November 20 Maharashtra polls comfortably as the "fake narratives" of the Congress-led opposition will not work.

Asked about Gandhi accusing the BJP of dividing people on caste and community lines, Rijiju said it was the former who had been indulging in such acts all through his political career.

"Now, he stands exposed. At a recent rally in Nagpur addressed by him, copies of the Constitution with inside pages blank were distributed. This has further exposed him," Rijiju claimed.

Gandhi often shows a copy of the Constitution while alleging that the BJP wants to change the Constitution and end reservations.

"I respect him as he holds the constitutional post of leader of opposition (in the Lok Sabha). However, from a political point of view, he demonstrates immaturity. The Congress has launched and relaunched him several times, but he still lacks maturity. One cannot become a leader by running down India abroad," the Union minister said.

Asked about whether Priyanka Gandhi taking the plunge by contesting the Wayanad bypoll in Kerala was a sign that she was being promoted at the expense of Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said, "With my experience in Parliament, I can say the Congress is unlikely to progress under his leadership." "This is perhaps why Priyanka Gandhi is being made to contest polls, But one thing is clear. For the Congress, the (Gandhi) family comes first. For the BJP, nation comes first," he claimed. PTI SPK BNM