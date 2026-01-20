Raebareli (PTI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a cricket tournament in his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "Leader of the Opposition, Shri @RahulGandhi, inaugurated the Raebareli Premier League T-20 cricket tournament organised by the Youth Sports Academy. During the event, Rahul Gandhi also met with the teams and players participating in the cricket tournament."

The matches are being held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, located on the ITI campus in Raebareli. Additionally, he unveiled the tournament trophy and signed the Swachh Survekshan pledge at the match venue.

He also took the time to meet with the players from the participating teams and watched an over of the match.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met party officials and a delegation at the Bhuyemau Guest House.

He arrived in Raebareli, his parliamentary constituency, on a two-day visit on Monday, a party official said.

The Congress leader landed at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, where he was welcomed by party workers.

Last year, he visited his constituency on September 10 and 11, during which he participated in several programs and chaired a DISHA meeting.