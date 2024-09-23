Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus, needs to learn patriotism: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting Hindus and said that he needs to learn about patriotism and how to choose his words.

"It is very sad that he associates Hindus with violence. Hindus give roti to cows, grains to ants and if he associates Hindus with violence, then I think he needs to learn," he said.

"Rahul needs to learn patriotism. It is not right to spoil India's reputation abroad. He does not speak the right language, he will have to learn," he said in Tonk while talking to the media.

Rathore, who is on a Kota visit, stayed briefly in Tonk where he was welcomed by the party leaders and workers. PTI SDA HIG