Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus, should be disqualified as MP, say Haridwar seers

Haridwar, Jul 2 (PTI) The seers of Haridwar on Tuesday demanded the immediate disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as MP for calling Hindus violent and insulting the entire community.

They said Gandhi had "lost his mind" and should apologise to Hindus.

In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. Gandhi, however, clarified that he was speaking about the BJP.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said Gandhi holds a constitutional post and such irresponsible behaviour is not expected of him.

"By calling Hindus violent and liars in Parliament, he has insulted the 140 crore people of the country. Hindus are tolerant and in majority in the country. So, everyone is secure. Rahul Gandhi must apologise to Hindus," Puri said.

Mahanandaleshwar of Sri Panchayati Bada Udaseen Akhara Swami Rupendra Prakash also condemned Gandhi's remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi has insulted the entire Hindu community. The use of such words in Parliament is unfortunate. We condemn it," Prakash said.

"He should apologise to Hindus for his statement and he should be immediately disqualified as MP," the mahanandaleshwar said.

Surat Giri Bangla Girishanand Ashram Parmadhyaksh Mahanandaleshwar Acharya Swami Vishweshwaranand Giri also demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

"A man who knows nothing about Hinduism and sanatan is using such abusive words against Hindus. He must apologise for his remarks," Giri said. PTI COR ALM DIV DIV