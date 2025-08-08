Rahul Gandhi insulting electoral process, voters with his 'poll fraud' claims: Sena's Nirupam

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday targeted Rahul Gandhi over his claim of "huge criminal fraud" in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission and said the Congress leader is insulting the electoral process and voters without presenting any solid evidence.

Addressing a news conference, Nirupam said the 2024 assembly polls has been the Congress' worst performance in Maharashtra so far, winning only 16 seats and failing to ensure even one MLA in 21 districts of the state.

In such a scenario, instead of making baseless allegations against the Election Commission, the Congress should introspect, Nirupam said.

"Rahul Gandhi is insulting the electoral process and voters without presenting any solid evidence, something the country will not tolerate," Nirupam said.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission and called it "a crime against the Constitution" while citing an analysis of voter rolls in a constituency in Karnataka.

Nirupam said Gandhi keeps changing figures, sometimes claiming four million fake voters, sometimes 7.2 million, and at other times 10 million but has never provided an accurate number.

"If he is accusing voter fraud in Maharashtra but presents data from Karnataka, then he needs to first understand the electoral process. Voter lists are prepared by the state machinery in each state, involving the Chief Electoral Officer, District Magistrates, and booth-level officers. If voter fraud occurred in Karnataka, where Congress is in power, then the responsibility lies with them," he said.

Gandhi must understand that the people of Karnataka gave a mandate to Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister for the third time and gave Congress the chance to form the state government, Nirupam said. PTI PR BNM